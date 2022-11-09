Lido DAO Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $671.61 million and approximately $76.10 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,956,279 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

