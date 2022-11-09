Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MNRL opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.