Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $463,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

