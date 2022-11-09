Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.54 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.