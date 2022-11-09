Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $404.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.57. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

