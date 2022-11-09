Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,573. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

