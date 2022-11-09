Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $1.42 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.
About Leju
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.