Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 21,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

