Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0322 on Major Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $708,024.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

