Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.68 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $83.68 million and $659,721.76 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.