Lansing Street Advisors Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,470. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

