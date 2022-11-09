Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

LE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 150,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

