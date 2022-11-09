Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.96

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 546242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

