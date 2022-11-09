Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

KYMR stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $66.45.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,216,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.