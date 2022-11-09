Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.
Kubota Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 46,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $119.53.
Kubota Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubota (KUBTY)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.