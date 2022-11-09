Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 46,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.