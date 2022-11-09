Komodo Price Tops $0.20 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00225335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00088260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,615,657 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

