KOK (KOK) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $64.91 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,862.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233389 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12998302 USD and is down -19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,564,604.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

