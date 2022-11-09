Knuff & Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 755.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $298.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average of $369.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

