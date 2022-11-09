Knuff & Co LLC Sells 12,003 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $6,699,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Okta by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 84,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,896. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

