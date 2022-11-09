Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 772.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, hitting $256.88. The company had a trading volume of 223,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

