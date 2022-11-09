Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,008. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.