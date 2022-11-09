Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 4634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.