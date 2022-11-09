Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 4634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

