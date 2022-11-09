Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

