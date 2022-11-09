Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 130.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.1%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 458.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

