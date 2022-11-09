Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,664. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.