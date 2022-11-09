KeyCorp Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $15.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
BigCommerce stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
