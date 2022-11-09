KeyCorp Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $15.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

