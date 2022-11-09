KeyCorp Increases Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target to $59.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
