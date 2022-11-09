KeyCorp Increases Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target to $59.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $7,612,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 273.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.