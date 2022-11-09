Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 158 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,495.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

