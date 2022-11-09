Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.