Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AZO stock opened at $2,495.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

