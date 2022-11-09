Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

HCA opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

