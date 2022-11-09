Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.55.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

