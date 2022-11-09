Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

