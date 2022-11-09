Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.56 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

