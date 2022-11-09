Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

