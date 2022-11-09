Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,747 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

