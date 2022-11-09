Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

