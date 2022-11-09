Keep Network Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $90.28 million and approximately $715,156.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
