Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

