Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 3,648 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 11.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,127. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

