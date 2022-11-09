Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 106 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.