Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 63,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,518. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.