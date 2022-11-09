Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

