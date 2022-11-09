Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,260,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 445,161 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after acquiring an additional 443,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,004,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

