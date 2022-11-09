Keebeck Alpha LP Has $552,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EWA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 183,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,449. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.