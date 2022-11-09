Keebeck Alpha LP Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.93. 93,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,727. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

