Keebeck Alpha LP Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,977. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

