Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

