Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 3,772 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PYPL stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 431,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

