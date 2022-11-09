Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34.54 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Kava has a market capitalization of $322.73 million and $34.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 317,765,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,760,947 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

